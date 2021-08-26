ANL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.75%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.89%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.22%)
PACE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.64%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
PRL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.61%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,143 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,517 Decreased By ▼ -119.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.31 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing US Open

  • The 41-year-old Venus, who has seven Grand Slam titles to her name, said she would miss competing at her "favorite slam" and wished all the other players good luck
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

Venus Williams will miss the upcoming US Open due to an injury, becoming the third US female after her sister Serena and Sofia Kenin to announce on Wednesday they would not take part in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Two-time US Open champion and former world number one Venus made the announcement in a video posted on social media "Not the best news from Serena and I today," she said.

"I, too, am unable to play the US Open. It's super, super, super disappointing, having some issues with my leg all this summer and just couldn't work through it."

The 41-year-old Venus, who has seven Grand Slam titles to her name, said she would miss competing at her "favorite slam" and wished all the other players good luck.

Earlier in the day, younger sister Serena withdrew with a torn hamstring, making it the first time since 2003 that neither has appeared at the tournament in Flushing Meadows.

The siblings add their names to a long list of players who will miss the tournament due to injury including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep.

Fifth seed and 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin withdrew from the competition with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

"I am writing with disappointing news," Kenin wrote on Twitter "Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

"I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall. Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York."

The 22-year-old Kenin, who also goes by Sonya, is one of an impressive crop of young Americans in the game, along with Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins.

US Open main draw matches begin on Monday.

Simona Halep US Open Sofia Kenin Serena Venus Williams

Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing US Open

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters