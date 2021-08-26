ANL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.75%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.89%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.22%)
PACE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.64%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
PRL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.61%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,520 Decreased By ▼ -116.02 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.02 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Euro zone bond yields hold near one-month high after sell-off

  • German and Italian 10-year yields had their biggest one-day rise in nearly six months on Wednesday
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bonds were steady in early trading on Thursday, with German and Italian yields holding near the one-month highs they reached in a sell-off the previous day.

German and Italian 10-year yields had their biggest one-day rise in nearly six months on Wednesday, in a move which analysts said was due to a combination of factors, including investors dumping bonds before the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit and two European Central Bank officials sounding upbeat about the euro zone economic outlook.

Market attention this week has been largely focused on the annual Jackson Hole conference, and the possibility of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech containing hints about his stance on tapering asset purchases.

Euro zone bond yields steady, flash PMI in focus

But as the event drew nearer, investors have lowered their expectations that Powell will make market-moving comments.

ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients that Wednesday's sell-off was also due to investors anticipating a pick-up in debt supply.

"Heading into the September wall of supply, and into the Jackson Hole event risk, it makes sense for investors to shed their summer carry trades," ING said.

At 0724 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at -0.419%, having reached as high as -0.415% on Wednesday.

Accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases made German consumers more hesitant to buy in September, the GfK consumer sentiment index survey showed on Thursday.

Italy's 10-year yield was up by one basis point at 0.6804%, its highest since July 22.

Spain's 10-year yield was steady, also close to its highest in more than one month, at 0.311%.

Bond investors will be focused on European Central Bank speakers, including board member Isabel Schnabel who is due to speak at a roundtable at 1500 GMT.

The minutes of the ECB's July meeting will also be released later in the day.

"In view of the limited downside and more substantial upside potential to yields, we stick with our Bund short bias but see room for some near-term consolidation as the market looks oversold after yesterday's sell-off near -0.4% in 10-year yields," Christoph Rieger, Commerzbank's head of rates and credit research, said in a client note.

