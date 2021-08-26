ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
TRG 160.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.91%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
WTL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -13.16 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,479 Decreased By ▼ -92.21 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,652 Increased By ▲ 16.28 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -44 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global stocks set for a correction as rally fizzles

  • Global stocks have recovered by more than 90% from the troughs hit during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: The blistering rally in global stocks is nearly over, any further gains will be limited and a correction is likely by the end of the year, a Reuters poll of analysts found.

Global stocks have recovered by more than 90% from the troughs hit during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MSCI world equity index that tracks shares in 50 countries.

But the rally is struggling to maintain its pace.

The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the US Federal Reserve's pending plans to taper its asset purchases are likely to leave equity markets exposed to turbulence over the coming months.

"The positive earnings season catalyst now behind us means some of the macro negativity is spilling over into equities," Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays in London, said.

"Medium-term though, resilient economic/earnings growth and excess liquidity are likely to remain the dominant market drivers, in our opinion. This should continue to feed the 'buy the dip' mentality, although investors may stay on a wait and see mode for now, given the lack of meaningful correction in the past 12 months."

Last week, world stocks suffered their biggest fall since June but have recovered from nearly all of those losses.

Still, nearly two-thirds of analysts who answered an additional question - 66 of 107 - said a correction in global equity markets by end-year was likely. The remaining 41 said unlikely.

"The fundamental situation is still very supportive even if markets have rejoiced and risen with vigour. Nevertheless the strongest economic momentum is peaking, which leads to a somewhat more uncertain terrain," Tomas Hildebrandt, senior portfolio manager at Evli Bank in Helsinki, said.

"Will the levelling growth be enough for markets?" he asked.

STIMULUS CAN'T LAST FOREVER

Nearly all of the 17 indices polled were forecast to retain the double-digit gains made so far this year, according to the median views of over 250 equity analysts taken Aug 11-24.

However, a still-uncertain outcome for $3.5 trillion of proposed fiscal spending in the United States and the threat of higher inflation forcing central banks to dial back stimulus measures are likely to dent the risk-on sentiment that has been in play.

"The market is being driven now by huge amounts of government stimulus and low rates. But that can't last forever," Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta, said.

All but two indices were forecast to trade around current levels or gain less than 4% by the end of this year, that despite analysts upgrading their expectations for nearly all of the equity bourses from a May poll across the polling horizon.

Despite global central banks preparing the ground to end stimulus measures enacted at the height of the pandemic, analysts expected corporate earnings to hold up, underscoring the ongoing recovery in the global economy.

Nearly 90% of analysts - 97 of 110 who answered an additional question - said corporate earnings over the next 12 months will rise. While seven expected them to stay the same, the remaining six said earnings will fall.

If analysts projections are realised, only Japan's Nikkei index was forecast to outperform this year's expected gains in 2022.

The benchmark S&P 500 index, which hit another record high on Tuesday, its 50th so far this year, was forecast to end the year around the same levels and then gain another 5% by end-2022.

Median projections also found a rally in emerging market equities will peter out by early next year.

"We suspect low yields were a key factor supporting the gains in equity market valuations last year, which boosted EM stock prices," Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said.

"We don't expect particularly large gains in EM equities over the next few years, even as their economies recover from the effects of the pandemic."

US Federal Reserve Global stocks MSCI Emmanuel Cau

Global stocks set for a correction as rally fizzles

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters