ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
TRG 160.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.91%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
WTL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,168 Decreased By ▼ -13.49 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,480 Decreased By ▼ -91.42 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,649 Increased By ▲ 13.37 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -44.35 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Australia, NZ dollars consolidate after running into resistance

  • The kiwi dollar had levelled out at $0.6961, after meeting resistance at $0.6983. Again it was comfortably above the recent $0.6807 low
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were consolidating recent gains on Thursday as markets globally awaited some clarity on US monetary policy, while upbeat domestic data provided some support.

The Aussie was holding at $0.7261, having again stalled at resistance around $0.7280/90. That was well above the 10-month trough of $0.7107 hit last week but the currency needs to get past $0.7310 to keep the rally going.

The kiwi dollar had levelled out at $0.6961, after meeting resistance at $0.6983. Again it was comfortably above the recent $0.6807 low, but a break through $0.7000 would improve the technical outlook.

Australia, NZ dollars battle to extend gains as lockdowns drag

The Aussie got some help from data showing Australian business investment beat expectations with a rise of 4.4% in the second quarter, while firms also lifted spending plans for the 2021/22 year.

The strength made it more likely the gross domestic product report for the second quarter due next week will show the economy was growing at a reasonable pace, at least until the current round of coronavirus lockdowns slammed it into reverse.

With the economy set to contract sharply this quarter and the government having to ramp up emergency spending, the fiscal outlook has also deteriorated.

ANZ market economist Hayden Dimes estimates the government's budget deficit will likely widen to around A$130 billion-A$140 billion ($94-$102 billion)in the year to June 2022, from a projection of A$106.6 billion.

That in turn suggests the government will have to revise up its borrowing projections, just a few months after cutting them.

For now, it having no trouble selling its debt with auctions routinely heavily oversubscribed. A new benchmark offer of inflation indexed bonds earlier this week sold A$3.25 billion of paper and drew bids worth A$7.5 billion.

Such demand has helped Australian government debt outperform Treasuries with 10-year yields of 1.18% trading 15 basis points below US levels.

That gap could widen further should Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sound hawkish in a keynote speech on Friday.

New Zealand bond yields are up at 1.69% as investors are still wagering on a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) this year.

Swaps imply around an 80% chance of a quarter-point hike in October, with a good chance of a further move in November.

The Bank of Korea on Thursday showed the spread of the Delta variant alone was no impediment to tightening by raising its rates for the first time in three years.

New Zealand dollars Aussie rose Aussie bond

Australia, NZ dollars consolidate after running into resistance

