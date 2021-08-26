Markets
Australia shares set to dip at open, NZ down
26 Aug 2021
Australian shares are tipped to edge slightly lower on Thursday, breaking a three-day winning streak after the country's most populous city hit a daily record of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with gold stocks likely to fall on plummeting prices.
The benchmark added 0.4% to end trade at 7,531.9 points, continuing its rebound from a tumultuous past week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13126.8 in early trade.
