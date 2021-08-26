ANL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.57%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.45%)
TELE 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.46 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -98.21 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,654 Increased By ▲ 18.24 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,049 Decreased By ▼ -41.53 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may fall towards $13.09-1/4

  • The completion of this cycle means a continuation of the downtrend from $14.18
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may fall towards $13.09-1/4 per bushel, following its failure to break a resistance at $13.36-3/4.

The failure marks the completion of wave c, which could be clearly divided into five smaller waves. It is the third leg of a corrective wave cycle from the Aug. 20 low of $12.77-1/4.

The completion of this cycle means a continuation of the downtrend from $14.18. A break above $13.36-3/4 may lead to a gain to $13.50-1/2.

On the daily chart, a small doji formed on Wednesday around a resistance at $13.26-1/2. It signals a false break above this level.

Corn is more likely to retreat towards $12.98-1/4 than to rise towards $13.61-1/4, as a downward wave c from $14.18 looks incomplete.

This wave could travel to $11.78-1/2. At least, it could fulfil its minimum target of $12.69-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Soybeans CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may fall towards $13.09-1/4

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters