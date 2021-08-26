ANL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.57%)
ASC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
GGL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NETSOL 151.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PRL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PTC 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
TELE 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
TRG 160.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.08%)
UNITY 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,466 Decreased By ▼ -105.63 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,659 Increased By ▲ 23 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -44.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan ruling party sets leadership race date before election

  • The Liberal Democratic Party's election commission approved the date on Thursday morning, with a general meeting expected to approve the decision later in the day
AFP 26 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan's ruling party on Thursday set a September 29 date for a leadership race ahead of an expected October general election and with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga facing record-low approval.

Suga, who was appointed after the resignation of Shinzo Abe last year, is facing tough criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His government's approval rating has nosedived to an all-time low of 31.8 percent according to a poll by the Kyodo news agency earlier this month.

The Liberal Democratic Party's election commission approved the date on Thursday morning, with a general meeting expected to approve the decision later in the day.

Suga faces at least three leadership challengers, including former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura and hawkish party member Sanae Takaichi.

But Suga has the support of the party's powerful secretary general, and is so far favoured to lead his party into a general election that has to be called by late October.

Despite his government's weak standing, the LDP is not expected to lose the parliamentary majority it holds as part of a coalition, with the opposition fragmented and so far unable to put a major challenge.

Suga has been battered by his government's response to the pandemic, with Japan struggling through a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccine programme.

Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions, and the measures have been in place in some areas for almost the entire year.

But they have been insufficient to stop a surge in cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccine programme has picked up pace with nearly 43 percent of the population fully inoculated.

Japan has recorded around 15,500 deaths during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga coronavirus pandemic October general election Japan's ruling party Sanae Takaichi LDP policy

Japan ruling party sets leadership race date before election

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters