Innovation always found solutions to handle issues effectively: President

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has said that whenever humanity is faced with a challenge, innovation has always found solutions to handle the issues effectively.

He added that the raw material for innovation and entrepreneurial output is not below the ground like other raw materials; but, it is above the ground in the form of human resources and we need to develop those resources.

President Alvi stressed that he does not want the innovative minds of Pakistani youth leaving the country and causing a brain drain; instead, he hopes that creative minds stay in Pakistan and contribute to its success through entrepreneurial ventures.

He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of International Conference on Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Federation House, Karachi over a video link. The conference was organised by FPCCI in collaboration with DHA Suffa University.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon delivering his welcome address said that he is delighted that FPCCI’s platform is being used for such a productive collaboration with academia.

He said that the business community of Pakistan can be greatly benefited and competitively advantaged against regional and international competitors, if the academia can provide relevant, pragmatic and viable solutions to the industry’s real-world issues and challenges.

Convener International Forums at FPCCI, Amjad Rafi said that FPCCI will have more such conferences in collaboration with different other universities and business schools of Pakistan.

Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office FPCCI, said in his message that FPCCI is working actively for building mutually-beneficial industry-academia relations and aims at seeing path-breaking ideas employed to solve business and economic issues.

VC DHA Suffa University, Dr Afzal Haque said that based on his vast experience he is optimistic that Pakistani academia can assist the industry find profitable solutions indigenously.

Advisor to DHA Suffa University, Naqi Azam said that the conference is a big success as renowned international scholars and consultants have delivered their presentations on Pakistan’s potential for innovation and entrepreneurship.

VP FPCCI, Hanif Lakhany said that FPCCI is ever-ready to bring various sections of the society and the economy together for the common good of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi FPCCI Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon Amjad Rafi Sultan Rehman

