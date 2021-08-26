ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
NFEH, SPL to launch tree plantation drive

26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) has joined hands with the Security Papers Ltd (SPL) to undertake a tree plantation campaign at the latter’s premises.

A NFEH delegation led by its President Naeem Qureshi visited the SPL to launch the tree plantation drive.

The delegation was warmly received by the senior officials from the IMS as well as HR and Administration departments of the SPL.

Khalid Farooque, Chairman Horticulture Committee at the SPL briefed that the Gulmohar plant also known as Flame Tree was specially selected for the plantation drive as it is mainly grown for its shade and ornamental value. Because of its hardy nature and aggressive root system, it is a good tree to control soil erosion in arid and semi-arid areas.

Gulmohar is well known for its beautiful flowers. It also has some medicinal properties like anti-diabetic, anti-bacterial, anti-diarrheal qualities.

The delegation praised the hard work of the SPL’s management team for undertaking this initiative and also offered its services for engaging in plantation activity at the SPL’s residential area in future.

The NEFH team also presented a shield as a token of goodwill and appreciation gesture to Q S Imran Azam, GM, Integrated Management System for leading this event on behalf of the SPL.

Azam thanked the NFEH delegation to make this a highly significant event and urged the non-profit to maintain and cultivate a long-term relationship with the SPL in future.

The delegation included Nadeem Ashraf, Vice President NFEH, Ruqiya Naeem, Secretary General and Mustafa Tahir, Project Manager.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tree plantation NFEH Naeem Qureshi Khalid Farooque Nadeem Ashraf

