NFEH, SPL to launch tree plantation drive

KARACHI: The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) has joined hands with the Security Papers Ltd (SPL) to undertake a tree plantation campaign at the latter’s premises.

A NFEH delegation led by its President Naeem Qureshi visited the SPL to launch the tree plantation drive.

The delegation was warmly received by the senior officials from the IMS as well as HR and Administration departments of the SPL.

Khalid Farooque, Chairman Horticulture Committee at the SPL briefed that the Gulmohar plant also known as Flame Tree was specially selected for the plantation drive as it is mainly grown for its shade and ornamental value. Because of its hardy nature and aggressive root system, it is a good tree to control soil erosion in arid and semi-arid areas.

Gulmohar is well known for its beautiful flowers. It also has some medicinal properties like anti-diabetic, anti-bacterial, anti-diarrheal qualities.

The delegation praised the hard work of the SPL’s management team for undertaking this initiative and also offered its services for engaging in plantation activity at the SPL’s residential area in future.

The NEFH team also presented a shield as a token of goodwill and appreciation gesture to Q S Imran Azam, GM, Integrated Management System for leading this event on behalf of the SPL.

Azam thanked the NFEH delegation to make this a highly significant event and urged the non-profit to maintain and cultivate a long-term relationship with the SPL in future.

The delegation included Nadeem Ashraf, Vice President NFEH, Ruqiya Naeem, Secretary General and Mustafa Tahir, Project Manager.—PR

