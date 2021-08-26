Irrational reluctance

It is heartening to note that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. It has also explained that fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from September 30 and a single dose vaccination will be necessary for travelling on highways after September 15, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorways without vaccination. Moreover, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31.

The foregoing suggests that a very large number of people belonging to all sections of society are still reluctant to get vaccinated. A number of them are said to have literally gone beyond what the word “reluctance” means; they are saying “no” to vaccination. In my view, the restrictions that the government has decided to impose on unvaccinated people should work in tandem with the launch of a robust awareness campaign to successfully persuade all those who are reluctant to get jabs or have refused vaccination.

Sana Siddiqui (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021