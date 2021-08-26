Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
26 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 165.00 164.85 164.60 164.23 163.85 163.50 163.16
EUR 193.80 193.71 193.50 193.20 192.88 192.66 192.39
GBP 226.36 226.17 225.83 225.34 224.84 224.42 223.96
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
