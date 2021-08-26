KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 165.00 164.85 164.60 164.23 163.85 163.50 163.16 EUR 193.80 193.71 193.50 193.20 192.88 192.66 192.39 GBP 226.36 226.17 225.83 225.34 224.84 224.42 223.96 ===========================================================================

