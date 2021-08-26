Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
26 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 165.1763
Pound Sterling 226.2915
Euro 193.7188
Japanese Yen 1.5049
===========================
