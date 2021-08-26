State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (August 25, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 165.1763 Pound Sterling 226.2915 Euro 193.7188 Japanese Yen 1.5049 ===========================

