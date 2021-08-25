ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Banking stocks lift Toronto index as energy takes a breather

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.09% at 20,566.47 after hitting an intra-day high of 20,579.09 minutes after the open
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from Royal Bank lifted financials, while energy shares were subdued for the first time in four days after oil prices steadied.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.09% at 20,566.47 after hitting an intra-day high of 20,579.09 minutes after the open.

Royal Bank of Canada also hit an all-time high after the lender comfortably beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit, lifting the broader financial index by 0.6%.

"We've got a lot of sector rotation going on beneath the surface (in Canada) and all the cyclical sectors like energy, miners - which got hit a few weeks ago amid concerns of more lockdowns - have rebounded in the last few days," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Oil rebound lifts Toronto stocks; Trillium soars on Pfizer deal

Recouping losses from their biggest fall in more than a month last week, Canadian equities are tracking their seventh straight month of gains on global optimism about a steady post-pandemic economic recovery.

A Reuters poll found the stock index is now expected to rise only marginally by the end of the year, but then extend its record-setting rally in 2022.

Heavyweight technology stocks edged higher, tracking a rise in their US peers, which have shrugged off signs of slowing pace of economic growth to scale record highs.

Energy stocks were flat after surging 6% in the past three sessions on a bounce in oil prices.

HIGHLIGHTS

National Bank of Canada fell 1.0%, despite posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lithium Americas and Canaccord Genuity, while Nuvei Corp and Iamgold Corp led the decliners.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

