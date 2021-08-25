ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Moderna's completed submission includes data from a late-stage study that showed 93% vaccine efficacy
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Moderna Inc has completed the real-time review process needed for a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday.

The news comes within days of US regulators granting full approval to Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the same mRNA technology as Moderna's.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

US health officials expect full approval for COVID-19 vaccines will help win over vaccine skeptics and prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates.

Moderna's completed submission includes data from a late-stage study that showed 93% vaccine efficacy, even through six months after administration of the second dose, the company said in a statement.

As part of the submission, Moderna has requested a priority review designation for its vaccine, currently available in the United States for people aged 18 and older under an emergency use authorization (EUA) granted by the FDA in December.

So far, the company has released more than 300 million doses of the vaccine to the US government.

Moderna Inc US regulators mRNA technology

Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Afghans race to flee after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Rupee's fall continues, drops to 11-month low against US dollar

Changan Pakistan increases car prices by Rs120,000

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters