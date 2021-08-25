ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Indian shares flat as financials counter tech gains

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634.65, while the Sensex was down 0.03% at 55,944.21
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip stock indexes retreated from record highs to end flat on Wednesday following a subdued start to trading in European peers, with losses in domestic financial stocks offsetting gains in technology and metal companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.06% higher at 16,634.65, while the Sensex was down 0.03% at 55,944.21. The indexes had touched life-highs at 16,712.45 and 56,198.13 earlier in the session.

Indian benchmark indexes have flirted with record highs in recent months on abundant liquidity and reopening of some states after easing of coronavirus curbs, but analysts have warned that the domestic market's rally may not sustain.

"We are outperforming compared to other emerging markets, and that's because retail participation in the market is at a level unimaginable even a few years ago," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

Indian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars

Indian markets have outperformed other Asian peers this year, with the Nifty 50 gaining nearly 19% and the Sensex gaining about 17% up to Wednesday's close.

A Reuters poll of analysts has shown that the country's liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policies start to tighten.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors gained 1.64%, while Tata Steel fell 1.03% and Asian Paints was down 0.26%.

The Nifty IT subindex ended up 0.73%, while the Nifty Pharma index ended 0.33% lower and the Nifty Bank index was down 0.35%.

Markets globally were looking ahead to Friday, when Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, is due to speak at the annual Jackson Hole event, as worries about the tapering of the Federal Reserve's pandemic-era stimulus eased.

