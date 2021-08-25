US oil may stabilise around $66.96 and rise

SINGAPORE: US oil may stabilise around a support at $66.96 and then test a resistance at $68.35 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $69.73.

The current shallow correction is regarded as a pullback towards the former resistance at $66.96, now a support.

The rise from the Monday low of $61.74 signals a completion of a wave c from $69.62 and a corrective wave cycle from the July 6 high of $76.98.

Based on this wave analysis, oil could be rising towards the peak of a wave b at $69.62 or that of the wave (b) at $74.23.

A falling channel indicates a target of $71.45, if the rise roughly matches the one from the July 20 low of $65.21.

A break below $66.96 could confirm a pullback towards a falling trendline.

The pullback may end above $66.24.

On the daily chart, no signals of a completed rise have been sighted.

Oil has briefly climbed above a resistance at $67.12.

It may extend its gains to $69.44.

