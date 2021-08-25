ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.82 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,787 Decreased By ▼ -41.78 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -31.7 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Gold falls as dollar gains some ground; Fed symposium in focus

  • Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 106 GMT, while US gold futures 0.6% to $1,797.50
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week for possible guidance on tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,796.03 per ounce by 106 GMT, while US gold futures 0.6% to $1,797.50.

  • The dollar index inched 0.1% higher, denting gold's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Gold in Asia

  • Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the Fed will announce the start of tapering its bond purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow.

    • Focus will now be on Powell's speech at the Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 27 and whether he gives a timeline on the stimulus withdrawal.

  • The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, with the country now averaging 1,000 COVID deaths a day and over 150,000 new cases.

    • SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,004.63 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,006.66 tonnes on Monday.

    • Silver eased 0.4% to $23.73 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,005.97.

  • Palladium was down 0.6% to $2,459.89.

Jerome Powell Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold usa gold price pakistan

