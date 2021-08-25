ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.82 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,787 Decreased By ▼ -41.78 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -31.7 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Australia shares gain as commodity rally lifts risk appetite

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.41% at 7,533.5 points, as of 0114 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher at 7,503 points on Tuesday
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Australia shares rose on Wednesday, as energy firms and miners rallied on improving commodity prices, while a slew of upbeat annual results in the final week of the domestic corporate earnings season lifted investors' risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.41% at 7,533.5 points, as of 0114 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher at 7,503 points on Tuesday.

Major miners rose 1.9% tracking iron ore prices, which jumped more than 6% overnight as easing worries over the COVID-19 outbreak in China helped calm nerves after several days of sell-offs driven by demand concerns.

Rising COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant have fuelled concerns about the recovery from the pandemic. But markets have largely overlooked that this week.

Sector heavyweights - BHP Group and Fortescue Metals advanced between 1.1% and 4.3% while miner Champion Iron Ltd led gains on the sub-index with a 4.66% jump.

Aurelia Metals Ltd climbed up to 5.3% after the gold and base metals explorer reported a 31% jump in its annual net profit after income tax.

Energy stocks rose 1.3%, tracking a 3% overnight jump in global oil prices, which were lifted by reports that Mexico suffered a large fire-related production outage.

Fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd led gains on the sub-index, advancing 3.84%, followed by Ampol Ltd gaining 2.09?%.

Global logistics software maker Wisetech Global was the top gainer on the local bourse, surging 29.8% to hit a record high on delivering 18% revenue growth for the year and meeting the top end of its forecast range.

Animal nutrition solutions provider Ridley Corporation climbed as much as 12.3% on restoring its final dividend after rebounding from a loss a year earlier.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.59% at 13,149.6 points.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.28% at 27811.1 points, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.01%.

S&P/ASX 200 index COVID19 Australia shares BHP Group Ltd

Australia shares gain as commodity rally lifts risk appetite

