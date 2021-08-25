Goldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at US offices

Goldman Sachs Group Inc told employees on Tuesday that anyone entering the investment bank's US offices, including clients, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting immediately, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will also require everyone to wear masks at its offices regardless of vaccination status starting on Wednesday, and fully vaccinated employees will receive weekly COVID-19 tests starting on Sept. 7, according to the memo.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.