Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at UIT

KARACHI: Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) in collaboration with Red Crescent Society (Hilal-e-Ahmer), which would provide free-of-charge vaccination to the teaching, non-teaching staff, Alumni, students and their families.

Appreciating the support of Red Crescent Society (Hilal-e-Ahmer), Director Usman Institute of Technology Dr shoaib Zaidi said that the teachers, administrative staff and students of the university and their families would receive free vaccination at the campus premises and it promotes the message that everyone should be vaccinated as per government of Sindh orders. He also informed that ample stock of CanSino Bio Vaccine is available at the UIT vaccination centre.

