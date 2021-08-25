Funds for Karachi mega projects not utilized as yet

KARACHI: The utilization of funds of Sindh Government under mega projects for Karachi remained zero by the third week of month of August of current financial year. It was learnt that the Sindh Government released Rs.488 million by August 20, 2021; however these funds were not utilized so far.

A total Rs8bn allocation was made for Karachi mega schemes, of which Rs6.604bn was allocated for 13 new schemes while Rs1.395bn was earmarked for six ongoing projects in Karachi.

A sum of Rs1.6bn has been allocated for the construction of a flyover at Jauhar Chowrangi; Rs1.1bn is earmarked for the construction of Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan from Abdullah College to Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad; Rs995 million is allocated for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Chakiwara Road, Mehrab Khan Essa Road and Tannery Road in Lyari; Rs450m for the construction of a road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Sports Complex; Rs370m for the reconstruction of the road from Shershah Chowk to the Mirza Adam Khan Road intersection.

A total of Rs600m - Rs200m each - is allocated for three projects, rehabilitation and widening of road from Razzaqabad to Sheedi Goth Powerhouse, rehabilitation and construction of Rafiqi Shaheed Road from Sharea Faisal to Askari-II and rehabilitation of approach roads of Lyari Expressway; Rs261m for improvement/rehabilitation of internal roads/streets in surrounding areas of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

However, Rs.250million is earmarked for construction of a public park in district Central and a sum of Rs150m is set aside for the construction of a Civic Centre at Mullah Fazal Auditorium Hall Chakiwara Road in Lyari.

A sum of Rs1bn is allocated for the rehabilitation of all major storm-water drains of Karachi while Rs800m is allocated for the rehabilitation/ replacement/ improvement of the water supply and sewerage system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021