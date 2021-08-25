ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Funds for Karachi mega projects not utilized as yet

Recorder Report 25 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The utilization of funds of Sindh Government under mega projects for Karachi remained zero by the third week of month of August of current financial year. It was learnt that the Sindh Government released Rs.488 million by August 20, 2021; however these funds were not utilized so far.

A total Rs8bn allocation was made for Karachi mega schemes, of which Rs6.604bn was allocated for 13 new schemes while Rs1.395bn was earmarked for six ongoing projects in Karachi.

A sum of Rs1.6bn has been allocated for the construction of a flyover at Jauhar Chowrangi; Rs1.1bn is earmarked for the construction of Shahrah-i-Noor Jahan from Abdullah College to Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad; Rs995 million is allocated for the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Chakiwara Road, Mehrab Khan Essa Road and Tannery Road in Lyari; Rs450m for the construction of a road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Sports Complex; Rs370m for the reconstruction of the road from Shershah Chowk to the Mirza Adam Khan Road intersection.

A total of Rs600m - Rs200m each - is allocated for three projects, rehabilitation and widening of road from Razzaqabad to Sheedi Goth Powerhouse, rehabilitation and construction of Rafiqi Shaheed Road from Sharea Faisal to Askari-II and rehabilitation of approach roads of Lyari Expressway; Rs261m for improvement/rehabilitation of internal roads/streets in surrounding areas of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

However, Rs.250million is earmarked for construction of a public park in district Central and a sum of Rs150m is set aside for the construction of a Civic Centre at Mullah Fazal Auditorium Hall Chakiwara Road in Lyari.

A sum of Rs1bn is allocated for the rehabilitation of all major storm-water drains of Karachi while Rs800m is allocated for the rehabilitation/ replacement/ improvement of the water supply and sewerage system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government development project Karachi mega projects Funds for Karachi

Funds for Karachi mega projects not utilized as yet

SAPM Waqar's resignation accepted

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

China says US army must be held accountable

Taliban say no evacuation extension

CIA chief met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman

Ministry suggests alterations to Water Accord 1991

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.