Algeria cuts diplomatic relations with Morocco

ALGIERS: Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco on Tuesday, citing what it called "hostile actions" by its most populous neighbour with which it has had strained relations for decades.

Speaking at a news conference in Algiers, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra accused Morocco of using Pegasus spyware against its officials, supporting a separatist group and failing in "bilateral commitments", including on the Western Sahara issue.

"The Moroccan kingdom has never stopped its hostile actions against Algeria," he said, announcing the immediate cessation of ties. Consulates in each country, however, will stay open, he said. Morocco's Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment but King Mohammed has called in public for improved relations with Algeria, including in a speech last month.