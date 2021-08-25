ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
China releases guidelines, seeks feedback for commodity price index regulation

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China released new guidelines to manage price indexes for commodities and services while seeking public consultation for them until Sept. 6, as part of broader measures to regulate the country's commodities markets and manage price and information transparency.

The guidelines apply to the collection or usage of price information of goods and services in China, or price index behaviour that has "important impact" on the commodity and services market within China, said a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Price regulatory departments under the state council or provincial governments will evaluate and review commodity and service price indexes, according to the guidelines.

Price index providers are to carry out self-assessments every first quarter from 2022 onwards, and price indexes should undergo a trial for at least six months before being officially launched.

If price index providers are found to be non-compliant or in violation of regulations, their activities will be suspended and they will be included in the "dishonest enterprise" list, as well as the national credit information sharing platform.

The guidelines however do not give further information on the "dishonest enterprise" list.

China announced earlier in June it would issue new rules effective Aug. 1 to standardise how price indexes are compiled and improve transparency on information release.

This comes amid measures to tame price gains after surging commodity costs drove producer inflation to an over 12-year high.

China's commodity markets are served by many, mostly private, index providers that sell price data on major raw materials, including grains, metals and oil products, to traders and analysts.

Earlier this month, London-based commodities consultancy CRU said it has stopped updating China steel price information on social media platform WeChat for compliance reasons, but continues to publish steel prices on its website.

NDRC Commodities markets commodity price index Price regulatory departments

