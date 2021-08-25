ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 25 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday as investors continued buying back following recent declines, taking heart from rallies on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.87 percent, or 237.86 points, to 27,732.10, while the broader Topix index gained 1.00 percent, or 19.06 points, to 1,934.20.

"US rallies prompted investors to continue buying back shares following last week's declines," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

"The market has shifted its focus to Jackson Hole" where Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell will make a policy speech later this week, Horiuchi said.

Trading is expected to be range-bound for the rest of the week "as profit-taking can easily emerge at this level," he added.

The dollar fetched 109.78 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.67 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, chip-related shares gained ground. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 1.79 percent to 9,050 yen with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.99 percent at 44,970 yen.

Panasonic rose 0.32 percent to 1,254 yen after a report the Osaka-based company plans to move the headquarters of its mainstay business to Tokyo.

