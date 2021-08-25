ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Energy stocks lift Toronto shares

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

TORONTO: Energy stocks outperformed the main Canadian market on Tuesday as oil prices extended a rebound from their worst week in nine months, while technology stocks tracked a rise in the US tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.28%, with the energy index jumping 1.3%.

Financial stocks - the sector with the heaviest weight on the index - rose about 0.1% as Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reported upbeat quarterly results.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said improving risk sentiment toward North American equities was helping fuel gains on the TSX.

"Banks had come off a little bit earlier this month and now they're bouncing back so they're getting good fundamentals support forward," he said.

Canada's main stock index is on track for its seventh straight monthly increase, even as data points to a slowdown in global economic growth.

Canadian factory sales most likely fell by 1.2% in July, pulled down by lower sales in the wood product and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Still, Toronto-listed technology stocks jumped 1.0% to an all-time high as the US tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week.

E-commerce giant Shopify Inc jumped 3.8% to the top of the TSX after it introduced new in-app shopping experiences on short-form video app TikTok.

Gold miners OceanaGold Corp and New Gold led declines on weakness in gold prices earlier in the day.

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 48.75 million shares.

