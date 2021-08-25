Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
25 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 164.29 164.15 163.89 163.53 163.15 162.79 162.46
EUR 192.90 192.81 192.62 192.30 191.98 191.76 191.49
GBP 225.36 225.17 224.83 224.34 223.84 223.42 222.96
===========================================================================
