State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
25 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).
US Dollar 164.4039
Pound Sterling 224.4113
Euro 192.7636
Japanese Yen 1.4949
