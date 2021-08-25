State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 164.4039 Pound Sterling 224.4113 Euro 192.7636 Japanese Yen 1.4949 ===========================

