ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Raw sugar prices rise as output drops in Centre-South Brazil

  • November robusta coffee was up $27, or 1.4%, at $1,939 a tonne after hitting a four-week high of $1,945
  • October raw sugar rose by 0.15 cents, or 0.8%, to 19.73 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 24 Aug 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, with the market's focus still on falling production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil, while coffee prices also climbed.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose by 0.15 cents, or 0.8%, to 19.73 cents per lb by 1422 GMT.

Dealers continued efforts to determine the extent to which drought and recent frosts have driven down production in the Centre-South region of Brazil this season.

Industry group Unica said on Tuesday that frosts had caused damage to one million hectares of cane fields.

Raw sugar prices ease on weak demand, India sales

Sugar production in Centre-South Brazil totalled 2.99 million tonnes in the first half of August, down 7.5% from the same period last year, Unica said.

Lower production in Brazil has helped to swing the global market into deficit, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll issued on Friday. {SUG/POLL]

October white sugar rose by $1, or 0.2%, to $480.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

November robusta coffee was up $27, or 1.4%, at $1,939 a tonne after hitting a four-week high of $1,945.

Dealers said the market was supported by a pick-up in robusta demand, driven by the recent strength in arabica bean prices.

Arabica coffee extends pullback, cocoa prices drop

A shortage of shipping containers also remains a concern and looks set to continue to disrupt the flow of beans from top robusta producer Vietnam in the coming months.

December arabica coffee was up 3.35 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.8520 per lb.

COCOA

December New York cocoa fell by $5, or 0.2%, to $2,549 a tonne.

December London cocoa was down 2 pounds, or 0.1%, at 1,774 pounds a tonne.

