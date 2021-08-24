Pakistani short film 'Bhai' to premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Pakistani short film 'Bhai' directed by Hamza Bangash is ready to make its world premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Hamza Bangash is a Canadian-Pakistani writer and filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with short film 'Dia'. The director has also written and directed other short films including '1978' and Stray Dogs Come Out At Night.

In an Instagram post, Bangash shared his journey at TIFF and happiness about the premier of his short film. "In 2021, for the first time, I’m going to get to experience the festival as a filmmaker. It’s a literal dream come true," Bangash wrote.

Bhai is an upcoming short film about the understanding between two brothers, who on Pakistan’s Independence Day go out to a fast food restaurant — when a dancing monkey interrupts. Hamza Bangash, who is the director and writer of the short film stated that the film is about choti khushiyaan, and about everyday bravery — the kind that Karachiites have in spades.

In the story, an autistic boy waits for his older brother to return from the shop. As he waits, he experiences an epileptic episode while his older brother stands inside the shop witnessing him struggle.

The story questions the possible choices of the older brother as he observes his helpless brother. It also depicts the struggle, trauma and shame associated with the disorder and its effect on brotherhood.

Watch a clip from the short film here:

For authentic representation of differently-abled people and conveying true essence, Bangash chose Ayan Javaid to play role of younger brother, whom Banghas met through Special Olympics Pakistan. The older brother is played by Mohammad Ali Hashmi, whose experiences are also the inspiration behind the film.

In an interview with Images Bangash said, "Hashmi grew up with a younger sister who is differently-abled. In Pakistan, people who are differently-abled are often hidden away from society, and when depicted in mainstream media — the conversation can be hugely irresponsible."

He also revealed that Pakistani drama Phaans inspired him to write this story. "I remember watching the Pakistani drama Phaans, and was shocked when it was revealed that the autistic character turned out to be falsely behaving in such a manner so that he could get away with sexual violence," Bangash explained.

"To villainise an already stigmatised community through the media infuriates me," the director said. "It was part of the reason I wanted to create authentic representation with Bhai."

The short film is produced by Mina Husain of Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning and Salman Ahmed. It has been co-produced by Taha Sabri of Taskeen and Westbury Group and Carol Noronha.