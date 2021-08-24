ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistani short film 'Bhai' to premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Want to create authentic representation of differently-abled people with 'Bhai', says Bangash.
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

Pakistani short film 'Bhai' directed by Hamza Bangash is ready to make its world premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Hamza Bangash is a Canadian-Pakistani writer and filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with short film 'Dia'. The director has also written and directed other short films including '1978' and Stray Dogs Come Out At Night.

In an Instagram post, Bangash shared his journey at TIFF and happiness about the premier of his short film. "In 2021, for the first time, I’m going to get to experience the festival as a filmmaker. It’s a literal dream come true," Bangash wrote.

Bhai is an upcoming short film about the understanding between two brothers, who on Pakistan’s Independence Day go out to a fast food restaurant — when a dancing monkey interrupts. Hamza Bangash, who is the director and writer of the short film stated that the film is about choti khushiyaan, and about everyday bravery — the kind that Karachiites have in spades.

SOC Films releases new animated film on how young women can defend themselves

In the story, an autistic boy waits for his older brother to return from the shop. As he waits, he experiences an epileptic episode while his older brother stands inside the shop witnessing him struggle.

The story questions the possible choices of the older brother as he observes his helpless brother. It also depicts the struggle, trauma and shame associated with the disorder and its effect on brotherhood.

Watch a clip from the short film here:

For authentic representation of differently-abled people and conveying true essence, Bangash chose Ayan Javaid to play role of younger brother, whom Banghas met through Special Olympics Pakistan. The older brother is played by Mohammad Ali Hashmi, whose experiences are also the inspiration behind the film.

In an interview with Images Bangash said, "Hashmi grew up with a younger sister who is differently-abled. In Pakistan, people who are differently-abled are often hidden away from society, and when depicted in mainstream media — the conversation can be hugely irresponsible."

NASFF aimed at grooming youth's filmmaking skills: DG ISPR

He also revealed that Pakistani drama Phaans inspired him to write this story. "I remember watching the Pakistani drama Phaans, and was shocked when it was revealed that the autistic character turned out to be falsely behaving in such a manner so that he could get away with sexual violence," Bangash explained.

"To villainise an already stigmatised community through the media infuriates me," the director said. "It was part of the reason I wanted to create authentic representation with Bhai."

The short film is produced by Mina Husain of Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning and Salman Ahmed. It has been co-produced by Taha Sabri of Taskeen and Westbury Group and Carol Noronha.

film disabilities TIFF

Pakistani short film 'Bhai' to premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

A case of political victimisation?

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters