ANL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
GGL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.28%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.36%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
UNITY 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -17.56 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,999 Increased By ▲ 21.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -281.28 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -157.1 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

  • The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is "actually not great imo (in my opinion)
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday said that the electric-car maker was working on improving the much-awaited update to its self-driving software "as fast as possible."

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is "actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

"We're trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining."

Tesla had recently come under the scrutiny of US safety regulators, who opened an investigation into its driver assistant system because of accidents where its cars crashed into stationary police cars and fire trucks.

Two US senators also called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla, saying it misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

Elon Musk Tesla Federal Trade Commission US Senators Beta version 9.2

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters