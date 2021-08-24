ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
ASL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 157.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.61%)
PACE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.34%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.48%)
UNITY 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,099 Increased By ▲ 121.43 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,951 Decreased By ▼ -160.83 (-0.33%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -96.18 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,811

  • The uptrend from the Aug. 9 low of $1,684.37 has extended
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,811 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,827-$1,837 range.

The uptrend from the Aug. 9 low of $1,684.37 has extended. It consists of five waves.

The wave (5) is unfolding towards $1,811.

A falling trendline establishes a resistance around $1,811.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,775

A failure to break this line would not only cause a fall towards $1,785-$1,795 range, but also signal a continuation of the downtrend from the June 1 high of $1,916.40.

Signals on the daily chart support a break above the trendline, as gold has climbed above a resistance at $1,800, which is a also a psychological level.

Chances are the metal may rise more to $1,828.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

