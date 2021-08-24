ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
Oman lifts bar on passengers from Pakistan, India from September 1

  • Says vaccination certificate holders who are eligible to enter the country can now do so
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

Oman has announced that it is lifting the bar on passengers from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh as well as some other countries from September 1.

In a notification, the Civil Aviation Authority of Oman has said that all those who are eligible to enter Oman, including citizens, resident visa holders and those who are eligible for visa on arrival can enter the country, provisioned under new conditions, including holding a coronavirus vaccine certificate. The certificate must have a QR Code stating that the passenger has received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved in Oman.

If not two, then the passenger should have been vaccinated with at least one dose which is approved by the Health Authorities of Oman. The last dose should have been taken 14 days prior to the date of travel, as well as a single-dose vaccine should also be taken two weeks prior to the travel date.

PIA cancels its flights for Oman from Dec 22 to 29

The notification further said that passengers must have a negative PCR test taken 96 hours before the scheduled flight time for flights longer than eight hours and transit flights. For shorter flights, the test must be taken before 72 hours.

A passenger holding a negative PCR test will be exempted from the quarantine. For passengers arriving without a coronavirus PCR test result, a PCR test on arrival as well as quarantine will be mandatory along with a tracking bracelet until a negative result is received.

In case the passenger tests positive for the novel virus, they will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory isolation, the notification added.

Coronavirus Pakistan flights Oman resumption of flights

Oman lifts bar on passengers from Pakistan, India from September 1

