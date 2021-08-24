ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 157.19 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.6%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.52%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
UNITY 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,084 Increased By ▲ 106.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,949 Decreased By ▼ -163.04 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,242 Decreased By ▼ -95.45 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Japan's 10 year bond yield unchanged after weak auction results

  • The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged on Tuesday after a weak outcome of an auction for the five-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

A government auction of five-year bonds earlier on Tuesday received bids worth 3.76 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.53 times at the previous auction.

Still, the market took the response to be weak as the terms were not attractive, while investors were cautious about bidding ahead of another five-year note auction on Sept. 9, a participant said.

Yields on longer maturities rose, with the 20-year JGB yield gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.405%, while the 30-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield was also flat at minus 0.140%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 8,166 lots.

