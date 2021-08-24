Japan's 10 year bond yield unchanged after weak auction results

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged on Tuesday after a weak outcome of an auction for the five-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.015%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

A government auction of five-year bonds earlier on Tuesday received bids worth 3.76 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.53 times at the previous auction.

Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on weak stocks, US Treasury yield decline

Still, the market took the response to be weak as the terms were not attractive, while investors were cautious about bidding ahead of another five-year note auction on Sept. 9, a participant said.

Yields on longer maturities rose, with the 20-year JGB yield gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.405%, while the 30-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield was also flat at minus 0.140%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 8,166 lots.