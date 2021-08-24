ANL 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
ASC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.94 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.14%)
PACE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,240 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,089 Increased By ▲ 111.56 (0.43%)
KSE100 47,979 Decreased By ▼ -132.93 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,254 Decreased By ▼ -83.27 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root still 'living the dream' as injury-hit England bid to level India series

  • Wood suffered a shoulder injury diving into an advertising hoarding saving a boundary at Lord's and has now joined Stuart Broad
AFP 24 Aug 2021

LONDON: England captain Joe Root has insisted he is "still living my boyhood dream" despite his already injury-stricken side being dealt another blow ahead of the third Test against India at Headingley starting Wednesday.

Root's men are 1-0 down in the five-match series after a 151-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's and their task of drawing level was made more difficult when fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out Monday of this week's match at the skipper's Yorkshire home ground.

Wood suffered a shoulder injury diving into an advertising hoarding saving a boundary at Lord's and has now joined Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone among England's sidelined quicks.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will not be returning to the scene of his stunning match-winning century in a 2019 Ashes Test against Australia, with the star all-rounder still on a mental health break.

As for the batting, Root has been a lone shining light in a top-order that has otherwise repeatedly failed to score runs during England's current sequence of seven Tests without a win.

At Lord's, despite his magnificent first-innings 180 and a top score of 33 in the second innings, England were still dismissed for just 120 inside 52 overs on the last day.

England, having dropped Dom Sibley, following the opener's dismal run of low scores that has seen him average 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, are now set to promote Haseeb Hameed -- who managed just nine runs in total on his international return at Lord's -- from three to partner Rory Burns at the top of the order.

That would give England their 22nd different opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012, with the recalled Dawid Malan set to bat at first-wicket down.

For all the difficulties Test openers worldwide are experiencing -- since 2017 the average first-wicket partnership around the globe is only 30.38 runs - India's KL Rahul (129) and Rohit Sharma (83) shared a stand of 126 at Lord's, a match where England were in the game until the last day.

'Easy to stay positive'

"I'm playing for England and I'm playing Test cricket," Root said Monday. "It's quite easy to stay positive in that respect, I'm living my boyhood dream.

"I'm constantly trying to remind myself of that as well, when we are having the odd tough day or things aren't always going our way. When I was 10 years old I couldn't think of anything else I wanted to do," the 30-year-old added.

England's batsmen could do worse than follow the example of under-pressure India duo Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rahane put a run of low scores behind him to make 61 in the second innings at Lord's, with India effectively 28-3 when he came into bat after captain Virat Kohli was out.

But a century stand with Pujara, whose 45 took 206 balls, helped repair the damage before an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 89 between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah paved the way for victory.

"It's all about the contributions for the team," said vice-captain Rahane, with India, after an injury-depleted side won a Test series in Australia earlier in 2021, on the verge of one of their best years.

"Cheteshwar and I have been playing for a long time, we know how to handle pressure, we know how to handle certain situations."

Root said England would benefit from Malan's "experience", even though it is three years since the world's top-ranked T20 batsman last played a Test, while hinting uncapped fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, a white-ball international but uncapped at this level, might replace Wood.

England lost their way when bowling to Shami and Bumrah, with Root accepting India had managed the kind of verbal confrontations beloved by Kohli "better than us" at Lord's.

But former England captain Michael Vaughan said coach Chris Silverwood, now in charge of picking the side after Ed Smith's post as national selector was abolished, had to take his share of responsibility.

"Why was Silverwood not sending someone out onto the pitch, with a drink, asking Root what the hell was going on and getting him to change tactics?," wrote Vaughan on his Facebook page.

Joe Root Stuart Broad Chris Woakes Dom Sibley Olly Stone Headingley

Root still 'living the dream' as injury-hit England bid to level India series

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm'

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters