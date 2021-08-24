Taliban warn of 'consequences' as US ramps up evacuation

KABUL: The Taliban warned Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week, as Washington ramped up its efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people desperate to flee.

Thousands of troops have poured back into the country to oversee the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal. Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts - several of whom are pushing him to leave soldiers at the airport to keep it open - will meet Tuesday, with coordination on Afghanistan and how to handle the hardline Islamist Taliban atop the agenda.

