JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt for promoting ‘culture of loot’

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the prime minister has failed to honour his commitment to end corruption at high level as mafias are minting money and there is no end to the culture of loot.

Poor were starving, joblessness was rampant and inflation was hitting hard the common man, he said while talking to party leaders at Mansoora on Monday. He said the government had made a complete surrender before the IMF policies which led to the almost total collapse of the economy.

He said the ruling party had burdened the common man with massive taxation but powerful were paying not a single penny to the national kitty due to patronage of the government itself. The PTI, he said, had to formulate policies of self-reliance and abolish the interest-based economy to put the country on track. He said the interest-based system of economy only served the objectives of capitalist and corrupt money minting mafias.

Talking about Afghanistan situation, he said the government should show no hesitation to accept the Islamic government in neighbouring country. He said the international community and particularly the Muslim world should cooperate with the Taliban to establish peace and prosperity in Afghanistan. He said he believed the Pak-Afghan relation would further strengthen in coming days.

He said the victory of Afghan people was the victory of faith and passion of freedom over technology and power. He said the people of Kashmir and Palestine would also soon get freedom from the oppression of Israel and India.

