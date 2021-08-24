TikToker assault case: 30 more suspects sent to jail

LAHORE: A city court on Monday send 30 more suspects of Minar-e-Pakistan woman assault incident to jail for identification parade.

Earlier police produced the suspects in strict security measures and sought their physical remand.

The court however refused their remand and sent the suspects to jail for their identification parade.

The police had arrested about 400 suspects and kept 92 for further investigation and later produced them before the court.

The suspects were involved in the assault on a female Tik Toker at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on the Independence Day.

