Buzdar examines recommendations ahead of transport system launch

LAHORE: A meeting, held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday, deliberated on the recommendations about launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare according to the travelled destinations. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities.

The CM directed strict actions against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders, adding that crackdown be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders.-PR

