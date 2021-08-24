NHA orders closure of unofficial Facebook pages

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has directed for closure of all unofficial Facebook pages created by its employees and warned of strict action in case of non-compliance of the directive.

According to a letter of the authority, Public Relations Section is running the NHA's official Facebook "National Highway Authority Government Organization" Page ID: (261826217486187), which is also linked with the NHA website and PR Section.

Complaint Cell NHA and Director (MIS) are authorised page admins, responsible for its operation and maintenance.

But it is observed that a few NHA officers/officials are creating and running unofficial Facebook pages with the logo of the NHA, which creates confusion between the NHA's official Facebook page and the unofficial created by the NHA employees.

The PR Section also received complaints from Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) regarding wrong information posted on such unofficial pages being run by the employees.

Keeping in view the above, the NHA directed that all such unofficial pages on Facebook be closed/deleted henceforth, otherwise, strict action will be taken against the culprits/ guilty. The NHA Official Facebook Page link is: www.facebook.com/nhamediacell

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021