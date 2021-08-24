ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murtaza visits District East, inspects work on drainage line

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited East District and inspected the ongoing work of new drainage line along Natha Khan Bridge. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sandh and KDA Chief Engineers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that additional lane is also being constructed at this place. He said that Sindh government will construct U-turn on Share Faisal Natha Khan road. "U-turns are being constructed for the convenience of citizens which is much needed," he said.

The Administrator also inspected the site before issuing necessary instructions. He was briefed by the concerned officials. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inspected the renovation work of the adjoining areas.

On the occasion, he said that the PPP government in Sindh is carrying out large-scale development work in Karachi for the convenience of the citizens. The Administrator said that repair work of roads, new roads and renovation work is in full swing. "We own this city and will resolve issues on priority basis," he added. He said that purpose of carrying out uplifting works is to facilitate the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government PPP government Iqbal Sandh

Murtaza visits District East, inspects work on drainage line

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan: TTP won't be allowed to use Afghan soil

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.