Murtaza visits District East, inspects work on drainage line

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited East District and inspected the ongoing work of new drainage line along Natha Khan Bridge. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sandh and KDA Chief Engineers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that additional lane is also being constructed at this place. He said that Sindh government will construct U-turn on Share Faisal Natha Khan road. "U-turns are being constructed for the convenience of citizens which is much needed," he said.

The Administrator also inspected the site before issuing necessary instructions. He was briefed by the concerned officials. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also inspected the renovation work of the adjoining areas.

On the occasion, he said that the PPP government in Sindh is carrying out large-scale development work in Karachi for the convenience of the citizens. The Administrator said that repair work of roads, new roads and renovation work is in full swing. "We own this city and will resolve issues on priority basis," he added. He said that purpose of carrying out uplifting works is to facilitate the people.

