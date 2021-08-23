ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises above $1,800 as dollar dips on doubts Fed will taper soon

  • Spot gold rose 1.4pc to $1,804.86 per ounce by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT), after scaling its highest since Aug. 5 at $1,806.23.
Reuters Updated 23 Aug 2021

Gold vaulted over the key $1,800 psychological level on Monday as a retreat in the dollar pushed investors to bullion with rising coronavirus cases driving expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay tapering of economic support.

Spot gold rose 1.4pc to $1,804.86 per ounce by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT), after scaling its highest since Aug. 5 at $1,806.23.

U.S. gold futures gained 1.3pc to $1,807.40.

"Stocks are up, dollar is down and it's all being driven right now by the likelihood that the Federal Reserve might push back tapering further due to the Delta variant" of the coronavirus, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

A spike in COVID-19 cases prompted the Fed to schedule its Aug. 27 annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming virtually, with all eyes on Chair Jerome Powell's speech for hints on the tapering timeline.

Traders are weighing expectations the Fed might not be in a position to ease its policy "anytime soon, which is bullish for gold and silver," Haberkorn said.

Gold's resurgence drove a jump in other metals, with silver up about 3pc and palladium advancing over 6pc.

Gold gains as virus jitters boost safe-haven appeal

Silver rose 2.7pc to $23.64 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.1pc to $1,016.73, and palladium bounced off a five-month low to gain 6pc to $2,411.53.

Helping gold's breakout was a broad retreat in the dollar , making bullion cheaper for those using other currencies.

Bullion's rise came despite Wall Street's rebound from last week' sell-off.

A move further above the $1,800 level for gold may need additional drivers, given technical resistance around the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

But if economic data expected this week "paints a positive image of the U.S. economy, this could fuel Fed taper expectations - ultimately boosting the dollar while weakening gold," Otunuga added.

Coronavirus Wall Street US dollar U.S. Federal Reserve Spot gold Bob Haberkorn U.S. gold silver rates Delta variant gold rate

Gold rises above $1,800 as dollar dips on doubts Fed will taper soon

Taliban have assured TTP will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Pentagon set to make Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters