ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity-linked stocks lift London's FTSE 100; PMI in focus

  • Sainsbury's jumps on takeover talks
  • easyJet up on naming former RBS chief as chair designate
  • UK PMIs show slowdown in business activity in August
  • FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.04%
Reuters Updated 23 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped, while a drop in business activity raised worries of slower economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with energy shares and miners leading the gains, both up 2.2% and 1.3% respectively.

Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell were among the top gainers as crude prices rebounded from a seven-day losing streak.

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

British supermarket group Sainsbury's jumped 15.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion).

"The takeover chatter helps underling appeal of the UK supermarket sector to overseas bidders, following the battle for Morrisons, but further transactions could raise questions about having such key components of the country's food security in the hands of overseas private equity firms," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Strong commodity prices and dovish central bank policies have helped the FTSE 100 gain 10% so far this year, with the index set to end its first month above the 7,100-mark since January this year. However, surging COVID-19 cases and concerns of a slowing economy have also weighed on markets.

Britain's post-lockdown economic bounce-back slowed sharply in August as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials, but strong inflation pressures cooled a bit, a survey showed.

Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3bn deal

The flash reading of the PMI index showed UK business activity slowed in August. It stayed above the 50-mark, indicating that UK business activity was continuing to expand, just at a slower pace than the previous month.

Pharmaceutical sector was the biggest drag weighed by AstraZeneca, down 1.2%, after the US FDA gave full approval to its peer Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in people over the age of 16.

The domestically focused mid-cap index inched 0.04% lower, weighed down by real estate stocks. Among stocks, British airline easyJet gained 0.2% after it named former RBS Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate.

FTSE 100 Pfizer London's stock London's FTSE 100 cancer drug developer

Commodity-linked stocks lift London's FTSE 100; PMI in focus

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters