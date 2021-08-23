ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moscow-led bloc 'concerned' Taliban yet to form govt

AFP 23 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: A Moscow-led security bloc said Monday it was concerned that the Taliban had not yet started forming a transitional government in Afghanistan, a week after the group's military takeover of the country.

Russia has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and welcomed the Taliban's promise after the Taliban completed their takeover last weekend to form an "inclusive" government.

But two Taliban sources told AFP Monday that the group would not announce the makeup of its government until the United States completed its troop withdrawal.

"It raises serious concern that the promises of Taliban representatives to help form a coalition government reflecting the aspirations and interests of all Afghan nationalities have not yet entered the implementation stage," said Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks to set up government

Zas was speaking at an online conference of the bloc that includes former Soviet states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

He said that the bloc would take "additional measures to strengthen the security of CSTO member states".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the measures would be implemented by September 16, though no details were provided.

"There are real risks for the entire Eurasian region and the world in general," he told reporters.

Moscow is concerned about instability in Afghanistan spilling over to neighbouring ex-Soviet states in Central Asia where it houses military bases.

President Vladimir Putin has in recent days expressed concern about Taliban disguised as refugees arriving in Russia via Central Asia.

But Zas on Monday echoed Russia in saying that the Taliban have made "some positive statements" about the "approaches of their domestic and foreign policy".

He also said the CSTO would "welcome" the Taliban reducing drug trafficking, saying he hopes the group's promises to do so will be "fulfilled".

Afghanistan has long been the world's largest producer of opium and heroin, with profits from the illicit trade helping fund the Taliban.

Afghanistan Taliban

Moscow-led bloc 'concerned' Taliban yet to form govt

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters