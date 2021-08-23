PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed authorities to ensure immediate implementation of the Single National Curriculum with the cooperation of provincial governments, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding enforcement of the uniform syllabus in Islamabad on Monday, the prime minister said the implementation should constantly be reviewed, and changes be made as per requirements.

He said that the syllabus for grades six to twelve should be finalised by the end of this year.

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

He stressed that Islamic history and the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be taught to the children.

The PM noted that Seerat-un-Nabi provides the best solution to all social issues. He appreciated the Education Ministry's efforts to enforce the national curriculum.

On August 16, PM Imran launched uniform coursework for primary school students.

In his address, he said that the Single National Curriculum is the first step towards freeing "ourselves from English culture".

The PM said that he had always envisaged a single curriculum for students in Pakistan.

He said no country distinguishes in their coursework for students, but in Pakistan there are divisions between education systems.

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

He noted that there will be people who will oppose the change, but the government will look to overcome all the challenges. He said a uniform education curriculum will curb class divides in Pakistan and ensure a level playing field for everyone.

However, the Sindh government has categorically rejected the federal government's decision to introduce a uniform education system across the country, saying "decisions over education policy" are provincial matters.

Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah in a statement earlier said that Sindh has its own textbook board and a syllabus committee to review curriculum-based matters and that the provincial government is not in a position to implement the uniform federal government-mandated curriculum.