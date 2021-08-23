ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

  • Says syllabus for grades six to twelve should be finalised by the end of this year
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed authorities to ensure immediate implementation of the Single National Curriculum with the cooperation of provincial governments, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding enforcement of the uniform syllabus in Islamabad on Monday, the prime minister said the implementation should constantly be reviewed, and changes be made as per requirements.

He said that the syllabus for grades six to twelve should be finalised by the end of this year.

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

He stressed that Islamic history and the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be taught to the children.

The PM noted that Seerat-un-Nabi provides the best solution to all social issues. He appreciated the Education Ministry's efforts to enforce the national curriculum.

On August 16, PM Imran launched uniform coursework for primary school students.

In his address, he said that the Single National Curriculum is the first step towards freeing "ourselves from English culture".

The PM said that he had always envisaged a single curriculum for students in Pakistan.

He said no country distinguishes in their coursework for students, but in Pakistan there are divisions between education systems.

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

He noted that there will be people who will oppose the change, but the government will look to overcome all the challenges. He said a uniform education curriculum will curb class divides in Pakistan and ensure a level playing field for everyone.

However, the Sindh government has categorically rejected the federal government's decision to introduce a uniform education system across the country, saying "decisions over education policy" are provincial matters.

Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah in a statement earlier said that Sindh has its own textbook board and a syllabus committee to review curriculum-based matters and that the provincial government is not in a position to implement the uniform federal government-mandated curriculum.

meeting PM Imran Uniform curriculum education system immediate implementation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged', but seek talks

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters