Aug 23, 2021
Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share stories of people fighting for human rights

She gained 7.6 million followers just days after creating her account.
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

American actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie on Saturday joined Instagram to share the stories and the voices of people across the globe fighting for their basic human rights.

In her first post, she shared a letter she got from a girl in Afghanistan. In the caption, she stated her reason for joining the photo-sharing app which is to voice her concern over Afghan refugees and people displaced across the world.

"I started working with displaced people because I believe passionately in human rights," Jolie wrote. "Not out of charity, but out of a deep respect for them and their families, and all they continue to overcome, despite so much persecution, inequality and injustice."

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely," Angelina captioned the post. "So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Afghan women's rights in firing line as Taliban return to power

In the post, Jolie added about her experience in Afghanistan two weeks before the 9/11 attack. She revealed that she had met with Afghan refugees and witnessed their suffering first-hand. "Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening," Jolie said.

She continued, "Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."

Angelina Jolie might be Marvel’s next superhero

"It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country," Jolie added in the caption.

The actor also shared statistics of displaced individuals in another post.

"Today, 1% of the world’s population — 82.4 million people - is displaced. That’s nearly twice as many as a decade before," Jolie said. She pointed out crises in Afghanistan and Ethiopia and said, "They all have in common the violence and denial of rights that leave innocent families with no choice but to flee."

She also questioned when will the concerns regarding human rights, conflicts and environment be addressed. "At which point will we be concerned enough to address the environmental devastation, conflict and human rights abuses that fuel these crises?"

In the end she affirmed her commitment and hoped for support. "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me."

Afghanistan social media Instagram Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share stories of people fighting for human rights

