ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,109 Increased By ▲ 509.24 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 221.3 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Euro zone bond yields steady, flash PMI in focus

  • Mounting concerns that the best of the global economic recovery may already be in the past has bolstered major sovereign bond markets in recent weeks
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday, with focus turning to a closely watched reading of business activity in August for signs on how the economy is faring in the face of a surging Delta variant of COVID-19.

Mounting concerns that the best of the global economic recovery may already be in the past has bolstered major sovereign bond markets in recent weeks.

But overall trading ranges remained tight on Monday, a sign of thin summer liquidity, with a rebound in world equity markets preventing further falls in bond yields for the time being.

In early Monday trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was little changed on the day at -0.49%, still keeping this month's six-month lows in sight.

Across the single currency bloc, most 10-year bond yields were flat to a touch higher on the day.

The flash euro zone Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a closely tracked forward-looking economic indicator, could provide some steer for bond markets.

"The euro area PMIs should signal a further topping out but should leave markets unimpressed considering the focus on the impact of new lockdowns and the prospects for China," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

A perception that the European Central Bank will maintain an easy monetary policy stance for a long period to support growth and boost inflation was also expected to continue to support euro area bond markets.

This year's surge in inflation in the euro zone is still seen as temporary, even if prices continue to rise from already high levels, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told a German newspaper at the weekend.

Euro zone bond yields steady, flash PMI in focus

