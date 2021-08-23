ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
European stock markets advance at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.7 percent to 7,135.30 points, compared with Friday's closing level
AFP 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets rose in opening deals on Monday in an upbeat start to the week after earlier gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.7 percent to 7,135.30 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.6 percent to 15,902.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.9 percent to 6,682.46.

Asian stocks also rallied on bargain-buying after last week's blow-out, with traders tracking a healthy Wall Street performance fuelled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta variant could cause him to reconsider plans to taper monetary policy.

