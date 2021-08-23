EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as chairman

LONDON: British budget airline EasyJet, which has been slammed by Covid travel turmoil, on Monday named former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen Hester as chairman.

"EasyJet plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen Hester as a director and chair designate," EasyJet said in a statement.

Hester will succeed John Barton as chairman at the start of December.

EasyJet slashed costs and flights as the deadly pandemic ravaged demand for international air travel and slammed the global aviation industry.

However, the carrier last month revealed narrowing quarterly losses thanks to easing Covid travel curbs in Europe, speedy vaccinations and improving demand.

Hester was formerly chief executive of RBS, now known as NatWest, for five years until 2014 and oversaw a massive restructuring after the lender's state bailout during the global financial crisis.

He then took up the helm at RSA Insurance but left after the completion of the group's £7.2-billion takeover by Canadian and Danish peers Intact and Tryg.