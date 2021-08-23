ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.06%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 153.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.63%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.47%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.67 (1.26%)
BR30 26,196 Increased By ▲ 204.76 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,054 Increased By ▲ 454.67 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 215.53 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as chairman

  • EasyJet plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen Hester as a director and chair designate," EasyJet said in a statement
AFP Updated 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: British budget airline EasyJet, which has been slammed by Covid travel turmoil, on Monday named former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen Hester as chairman.

"EasyJet plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen Hester as a director and chair designate," EasyJet said in a statement.

Hester will succeed John Barton as chairman at the start of December.

EasyJet slashed costs and flights as the deadly pandemic ravaged demand for international air travel and slammed the global aviation industry.

However, the carrier last month revealed narrowing quarterly losses thanks to easing Covid travel curbs in Europe, speedy vaccinations and improving demand.

Hester was formerly chief executive of RBS, now known as NatWest, for five years until 2014 and oversaw a massive restructuring after the lender's state bailout during the global financial crisis.

He then took up the helm at RSA Insurance but left after the completion of the group's £7.2-billion takeover by Canadian and Danish peers Intact and Tryg.

EasyJet NatWest Royal Bank of Scotland Stephen Hester

EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as chairman

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters