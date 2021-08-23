ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,206 Increased By ▲ 214.51 (0.83%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 406.29 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,284 Increased By ▲ 181.25 (0.95%)

Tokyo shares open higher after Wall Street gains

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.79 percent, or 212.67 points, to 27,225.92
AFP 23 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Monday after Wall Street firmed, with solid Japanese corporate earnings also fuelling investors' risk appetite.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.79 percent, or 212.67 points, to 27,225.92, while the broader Topix index was up 1.03 percent, or 19.41 points, to 1,900.09.

The dollar stood at 109.89 yen, compared with 109.80 yen on Friday.

"The Tokyo market will likely test the upside as investors cheer gains by Wall Street shares" on Friday, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Nikkei bounces back from 8-month low on bottom fishing in auto shares

"Buying returned for blue chip shares and lifted the Nikkei," the brokerage said.

On Friday, the Dow added 0.7 percent, while the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent despite lingering concerns over the fast-spreading Covid-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans, and China's regulatory crackdown.

The market is shifting its focus to Fed Chair Jay Powell's address at this year's Jackson Hole symposium, which will be held online from Friday.

Investors will be watching closely, including for "whether he too will play up near-term downside economic risks due to the spread of the Delta Covid variant," said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Tokyo investors will also be eyeing domestic politics as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces a fresh political crisis after the candidate he supported in the Yokohama mayoral race lost, and with the public frustrated at the government's handling of the pandemic.

Suga is from Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and the candidate was previously a minister serving in his government.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group jumped 3.01 percent to 10,940 yen. Toyota surged 3.02 percent to 9,184 yen. Panasonic rose 1.92 percent to 1,247.5 yen.

Advantest, producer of testing kits for semiconductors, rose 0.45 percent to 8,880 yen.

But SoftBank Group fell 1.46 percent to 6,062 yen.

