ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,206 Increased By ▲ 214.51 (0.83%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 406.29 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,284 Increased By ▲ 181.25 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England v India 3rd Test talking points

*And while star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remained on the sidelines, India's all right-arm pace attack has had plenty of variety, be it the awkward angles generated by Jasprit Bumrah, the accuracy of Mohammed Shami or the swing of Mohammed Siraj
AFP 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: India head into the third Test against England at Headingley starting on Wednesday 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following a dramatic 151-run win after a dominant display on the last day at Lord's.

Below AFP Sport looks at three aspects of the series that could have a bearing when the teams meet in Leeds:

India's pacemen proving their worth

When India won their first Test series in England in 1971, spinners dominated their attack with Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, Bhaghwat Chandrasekhar and left-armer Bishan Bedi sharing 37 wickets between them during a 1-0 triumph in a three-match campaign.

Fast forward 50 years and the picture is markedly different. After two Tests, India's bowlers have taken 39 wickets (in addition to a run-out) and yet not one has fallen to a spinner, even though Ravindra Jadeja has featured in both matches.

And while star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remained on the sidelines, India's all right-arm pace attack has had plenty of variety, be it the awkward angles generated by Jasprit Bumrah, the accuracy of Mohammed Shami or the swing of Mohammed Siraj.

It was Siraj who led the attack at Lord's with an eight-wicket haul, prompting former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, broadcasting on ESPNCricinfo, to say: "He's a Duracell battery, Mohammed Siraj...from the first ball to the last ball, he's at it.

"He pitches it up, swings it away."

And such is India's strength in depth, when injured pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was left out from the side that drew the first Test in Nottingham, experienced quick Ishant Sharma returned to take five wickets at Lord's.

England, by contrast, are now without Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes out of action due to mental health issues.

Root's lone resistance

England captain Joe Root could end up having one of the best years of any Test batsman while his team, winless in seven matches in the format, have one of their worst.

So far this series Root has scored 661 runs including two hundreds at an average of 128.66, way ahead of England's next best tally -- 252 runs at 29.50 from Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow.

England have dropped Dom Sibley for Headingley following the opener's dismal run of low scores that has seen him average 19.77 in 10 Tests this year and have called up Dawid Malan.

Haseeb Hameed, who managed just nine runs on his Test return at Lord's batting at number three, could now open alongside Rory Burns, with Malan coming in at first-wicket down while Root remains in his favoured number four position.

As at Lord's, where Root made a superb 180 not out after his side were 23-2 and top-scored with 33 after they were 1-2 in an eventual second-innings 120 all out, the skipper has often found himself coming in before England have made 50.

For all the skill of India's attack, and the difficulty of opening in English conditions, England badly need a batsman to take the pressure off Root.

Kohli's aggression

-- India captain Virat Kohli feeds off confrontation, be it to fire-up his side or unsettle the opposition.

A consequence at Lord's was that England, in what appeared to be an attempt at revenge for the barrage of bouncers received by tailender James Anderson, seemed more concerned with trying to intimidate Shami and Bumrah than dismissing the ninth-wicket duo while they shared a vital unbroken stand of 89 on a last day where there were plenty of verbal exchanges.

"If you go after one of our guys...all eleven of us will come right back," said India opener KL Rahul.

Significantly, Kohli dispensed with such tactics during India's loss to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final, maybe because he knew it would be pointless against a Black Caps side who, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, don't go in for 'sledging'.

Not every team can be New Zealand, but it may yet benefit England to play the rest of this series with cooler heads.

England Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Shardul Thakur Olly Stone Headingley Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan ishan Bedi Bhaghwat Chandrasekhar

England v India 3rd Test talking points

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters